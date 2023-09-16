Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

