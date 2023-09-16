Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 152.20 ($1.90).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.79.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,819.16 ($2,276.51). In related news, insider Angela Strank acquired 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £9,905.70 ($12,396.07). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,246 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,276.51). Insiders have purchased 19,724 shares of company stock worth $3,586,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

