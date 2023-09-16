Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 620 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 598.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 607.94. The stock has a market cap of £320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5,636.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 671.49 ($8.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 24,545.45%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

