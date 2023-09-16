Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

GMR opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.86. The firm has a market cap of £102.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,480.00 and a beta of 1.37. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 100,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,799.27). 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

