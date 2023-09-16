EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest to a buy rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 15.01 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £283.69 million, a PE ratio of -136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.76. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.60 ($0.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

