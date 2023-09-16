Pharnext Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Shares of Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 18th. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 18th.

Pharnext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNEXF opened at $400.00 on Friday. Pharnext has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.00.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products include PXT3003, a novel fixed-dose synergistic combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and sorbitol formulated that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

