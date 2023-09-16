Pharnext Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Shares of Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 18th. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 18th.
Pharnext Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNEXF opened at $400.00 on Friday. Pharnext has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.00.
About Pharnext
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pharnext
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.