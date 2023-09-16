BP’s (BP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.13) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

BP Trading Down 0.2 %

BP Increases Dividend

LON BP opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 493.56. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,784.81%.

Insider Activity at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($388.67). Insiders have bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $106,482 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

