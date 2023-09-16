Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.55) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.29) to GBX 2,700 ($33.79) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.54) to GBX 2,430 ($30.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,838.33 ($35.52).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Up 1.8 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

AAL opened at GBX 2,302.50 ($28.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a market cap of £30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.56, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,952 ($24.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,699 ($46.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,397.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,555.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($28.49) per share, for a total transaction of £6,808.23 ($8,519.87). 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.