Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Acquires £1,353 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 615 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,693.15).

Helical Stock Performance

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.38. Helical plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($4.99). The company has a market capitalization of £284.34 million, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.63) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

