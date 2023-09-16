New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Set at C$0.21 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals Stock Up 11.1 %

New Age Metals stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

