New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Set at C$0.21 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals Stock Up 11.1 %
New Age Metals stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
New Age Metals Company Profile
