Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Chemring Group Price Performance
LON CHG opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £802.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.93. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.50 ($4.16).
Chemring Group Company Profile
