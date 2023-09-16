Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON CHG opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £802.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.93. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.50 ($4.16).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

