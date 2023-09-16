TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TCON opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

