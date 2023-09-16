Berenberg Bank Cuts Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,450 ($43.17) to GBX 2,120 ($26.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($30.19).
Get Our Latest Report on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Stock Down 2.7 %
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.