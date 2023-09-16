Berenberg Bank Cuts Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,450 ($43.17) to GBX 2,120 ($26.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($30.19).

KWS opened at GBX 1,563 ($19.56) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,262 ($15.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,580.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,095.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,473.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

