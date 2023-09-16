Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE BOWL opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

