Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Tencent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tencent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.37. Tencent has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.38 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

