Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.89 on Tuesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

