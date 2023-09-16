Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth $13,395,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

