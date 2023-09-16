Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
