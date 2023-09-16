Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $284.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.11.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CASY opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.