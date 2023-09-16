Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 365.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

