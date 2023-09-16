Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 365.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Osisko Development
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Invest in Esports
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.