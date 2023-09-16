Bank of America Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from GBX 3,080 ($38.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.67) to GBX 2,960 ($37.04) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.04) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

