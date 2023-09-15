Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $6.30 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $874.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.55. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.