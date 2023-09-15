Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

