Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $1,283,520.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $874.48 and its 200-day moving average is $758.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

