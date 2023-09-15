Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $1,283,520.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %
AVGO stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $874.48 and its 200-day moving average is $758.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.