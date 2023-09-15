Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

