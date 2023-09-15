Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $8.99 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 125,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $230.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

