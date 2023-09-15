Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

