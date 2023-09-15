Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 28,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

