First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

