First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

