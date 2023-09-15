Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,686,553 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,686,553 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.27. 2,601,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,025,439. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

