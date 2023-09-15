Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.69. The company had a trading volume of 627,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,284. The firm has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.68 and a 200-day moving average of $427.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

