Covea Finance Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covea Finance lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.18.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $21.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.81. 2,756,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,825. The company has a market cap of $241.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

