First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,518 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

