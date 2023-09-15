Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.04 and a 200 day moving average of $518.55. The company has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

