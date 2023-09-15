Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

