Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 459 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $328,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

