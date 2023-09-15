LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,680 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

