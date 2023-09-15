Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

