Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,296 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.2% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. 349,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,655. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

