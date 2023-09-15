Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. 330,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

