Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272,377 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Mastercard worth $999,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.53. The stock had a trading volume of 768,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

