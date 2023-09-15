Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.