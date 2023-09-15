Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,838 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $474.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

