Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

