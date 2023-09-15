MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

