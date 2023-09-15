Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

