Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $6,276,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 92.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

