Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

