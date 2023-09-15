Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 461.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,137 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $332,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

TSM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 1,649,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

