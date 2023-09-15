Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $340,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

